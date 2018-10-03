The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will present its fourth annual Careers in Film Summit on Saturday at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, followed by summits in Atlanta on November 3, London on November 12, and New York in April 2019. The events will give high school and college students the opportunity to learn about careers in the industry with panels featuring Academy governors and members and industry professionals. The Los Angeles panelists include Ant-Man director Peyton Reed, Crazy Rich Asians producer Nina Jacobson, and Oscar nominees including Mudbound cinematographer Rachel Morrison and A River Runs Through It composer Mark Isham. The summit’s five panel discussions will be live-streamed on Oscars.org.

The American Film Market has begun setting the speaker lineup for its Conferences, Roundtables, Workshops and Spotlight events, which occur during the annual market which this year runs October 31-November 7 at the Loews Hotel in Santa Monica. Among the names unveiled Wednesday: producers Cassian Elwes and Basil Iwanyk, Millennium Media co-president Jeffrey Greenstein, Participant Media SVP Krista Wegener, Women In Film: Los Angeles executive director Kirsten Schaffer and Cinetic Media’s John Sloss. Jean Prewitt, president and CEO of organizer the Independent Film & Television Alliance, and MPAA chairman and CEO Charles Rivkin are kicking off the Conference series with “The Global Perspective” panel on November 2. Last year’s AFM featured 1,476 buyers from 71 countries who watched more than 400 films.

The Napa Valley Film Festival will sneak preview Jason Reitman’s The Front Runner on November 6 before kicking off its eighth edition the next night with Peter Farrelly’s Green Book. Closing the festival November 11 is Marina Zenovich’s HBO Films documentary Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind. In between will be panels and honors to Laurence Fishburne, who will receive receive the Legendary Actor award; Geena Davis, who will be feted with a Visionary Tribute after a screening of her documentary This Changes Everything; and The Groundlings Theatre and School, which will receive the Legacy Ensemble award, to be accepted by alums Stephanie Courtney, Taran Killam, Laraine Newman, Cheri Oteri and Julia Sweeney.