New York Comic Con got an extra dose of the upcoming Mortal Engines today at New York Comic Con, the tentpole directed by Christian Rivers and Peter Jackson and his The Lord Of The Rings and The Hobbit scripting partners Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens adapted from the Philip Reeve novels.

With Jackson’s Gollum (and Hobbit second unit director) Andy Serkis as moderator, the Universal pic is showing off the first 30 minutes of the movie — originally, only eight minutes of footage was planned. Serkis just introduced the clip in the room.

Jackson, Walsh, Boyens, Rivers, and the film’s stars (Hera Hilmar, Robert Sheehan, Stephen Lang, Leila George and Jihae) are on the panel today, which marks the first detailed presentation of the realization of a world in which cities are mobile and gobble up resources of other cities.

Universal releases this in theaters December 14.

More to come here.