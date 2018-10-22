EXCLUSIVE: Michael Matthews is set to direct Monster Problems at Paramount Players, with Dylan O’Brien in talks to star. Shawn Levy’s 21 Laps is producing.

Matthews directed Five Fingers for Marseilles. Matt Robinson is rewriting the Monster Problems script by Brian Duffield, who wrote the Black List script Jane Got a Gun. Pic is a post-apocalyptic road movie with heart.

WME and Management 360 rep Matthews; O’Brien, who’s coming off The Maze Runner and American Assassin, is with WME and Principal Entertainment. Robinson is repped by 3 Arts and ICM Partners.