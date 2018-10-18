Shooting is underway in South Africa and Namibia on Resident Evil writer-director Paul W.S. Anderson’s video game adaptation Monster Hunter, starring Milla Jovovich (Resident Evil), Tony Jaa (xXx: Return of Xander Cage), Tip ‘T.I.’ Harris, Diego Boneta (Before I Fall) and Ron Perlman (Hell Boy). Meagan Good (Code Black) and Josh Helman (X-Men: Days Of Future Past) have also joined the cast.

Constantin’s Robert Kulzer (Resident Evil) and Martin Moszkowicz are producing with Jeremy Bolt (Resident Evil) and Anderson from Impact Pictures. Dennis Berardi, head of VFX for the film, also acts as producer.

Sony’s Screen Gems will release the film in the U.S. Constantin Film will release the movie in German-speaking territories and arrange for the film’s distribution in China; Toho will distribute in Japan; and Sony Pictures Releasing International will release in the rest of the world.

The movie will chart the story of a world behind our own, where dangerous and powerful monsters rule their domain with deadly ferocity. When Lt. Artemis (Jovovich) and her loyal soldiers are transported from our world to the new world, the unflappable lieutenant receives the shock of her life. In her desperate battle for survival against enormous enemies with incredible powers, Artemis will team with a mysterious man who has found a way to fight back.

Capcom’s latest installment in the hit video game franchise, Monster Hunter: World, has shipped 10 million units worldwide, with cumulative sales of the series exceeding 50 million units.