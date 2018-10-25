Production has begun on Part 3 of Netflix’s Spanish-language phenomenon Money Heist. Known in Spanish-speaking markets as La Casa De Papel, the series’ third installment will air in 2019. Original creator Alex Pina is returning with some new faces joining the cast. Check them out in the video above as the gang gets back together for a table read.

Fans of the series, who are legion, will notice Pedro Alonso’s Berlin in the footage. Netflix teases that although the character died at the end of the heist in Part 2, this is sure to drive speculation about his actual fate.

Alvaro Morte stars in the thriller as El Professor, a mysterious criminal mastermind planning an epic heist. He recruits a group of eight thieves who take hostages and lock themselves in the Royal Mint of Spain while El Professor manipulates the police to carry out his plan.

As new members Hovik Keuchkerian, Najwa Nimri, Fernando Cayo and the previously announced Rodrigo de la Serna (The Motorcycle Diaries) join the gang, the stakes are higher than ever — and Part 3 promises to be “more than just a heist.”

Returning cast include Úrsula Corberó, Jaime Lorente, Miguel Herrán, Darko Peric, Alba Flores , Esther Acebo, Itziar Ituño, Enrique Arce, Kiti Mánver, Juan Fernández and Mario de la Rosa.

Money Heist/La Casa De Papel has become an international phenomenon. Netflix wrote in a letter to shareholders in April that the series was its most watched non-English show ever on the service. It’s also up for an International Emmy as Best Drama.

Created for Spain’s Antena 3, it debuted on Netflix internationally last December. Pina in July secured a global exclusive overall deal with the streaming giant. The series is produced by Vancouver Media and directed by Jesús Colmenar.