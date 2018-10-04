HBO has acquired U.S. and Canada TV rights to Momentum Generation, the feature-length surfing documentary from Jeff and Michael Zimbalist that won an audience award after its premiere this spring at the Tribeca Film Festival. It will air on HBO on December 11 after Universal Pictures Home Entertainment Content Group’s international digital release set for November 5.

Momentum Generation features new archival footage and raw interviews of surfing’s most legendary crew including Shane Dorian, Taylor Knox, Rob Machado, Pat O’Connell, Kalani Robb, Kelly Slater, Taylor Steele, Benji Weatherley and Ross Williams. The surfing icons over multiple years reflect on the complexity of their brotherhood and competition.

The Zimbalists (The Two Escobars) wrote and produced via their All Rise Films, and Justine Chiara, Lizzie Friedman, Tina Elmo and Colby Gottert produced. Sundance Productions’ Robert Redford and Laura Michalchyshyn are executive producers alongside Karen Lauder and Greg Little of Priority Pictures, which also financed.

As part of the deal, Momentum Generation will also be available on HBO Now, HBO Go, HBO on Demand and partners’ streaming platforms.

Endeavor Content negotiated the deal on behalf of the filmmakers with HBO.