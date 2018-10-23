EXCLUSIVE: Molly Shannon (Private Life, SNL), Glynn Turman (Queen Sugar, How To Get Away With Murder), Michael Ian Black (Insatiable, Wet Hot American Summer) and Debbi Morgan (Power, The Defenders) are set for supporting roles as production on the Netflix original film Sextuplets is currently underway. Starring Marlon Wayans and Bresha Webb, the comedy will get a global release on the streaming platform next year.

Michael Tiddes (A Haunted House) is at the helm, directing from a script by Mike Glock, Rick Alvarez, and Wayans. The plot centers on Alan (Wayans), a man embarking on a personal journey to meet his birth mother before the arrival of his first child. When Alan meets his brother, Russell, he discovers that he was born a sextuplet and decides to seek out his four other siblings (all played by Wayans).

Wayans and Alvarez are producing the pic, which is shooting in Atlanta, with Nathan Reimann.

Shannon is repped by Framework Entertainment and UTA; Turman by Marni Rosenzweig at The Rosenzweig Group and SMS Talent; Black by UTA and Schachter Entertainment; Morgan by PH Entertainment Group.