Jane the Virgin star Gina Rodriguez stars in Miss Bala, the Catherine Hardwicke-directed English-language redo of Gerardo Naranjo’s hard-charging 2011 Spanish-language thriller. Columbia Pictures has set a February 1 release date for the film and took the wraps off the first trailer today.

Rodriguez, in the role Stephanie Sigman portrayed in the original, stars as an American recently arrived in Tijuana who is kidnapped by a cartel and drawn into the dangerous world of cross-border crime. She must use all of her cunning, inventiveness and strength she never knew she had to survive the ordeal. It’s a different kind of strength, to be sure, from what she exhibits on the CW’s flagship dramedy, but judging from this first look she is up to the task as she tightrope-walks between the gang and the feds, all with the singular goal of protecting her family.

Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer adapted the screenplay for the PG-13 pic, which also stars Ismael Cruz Córdov and Anthony Mackie. Kevin Misher and Pablo Cruz produced, and Mauricio Katz, Naranjo, Hardwicke, Dunnet-Alcocer, Samson Mucke, Arturo Sampson, Andy Berman and Jamie Marshall are executive producers.

