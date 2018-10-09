After a number of states have started a revolt against the leadership of the Miss America Organization headed by former Fox News host Gretchen Carlson, the national organization has terminated the licenses of four states and threatening another 15 with probation.

The rebellion ignited when a number of states said they were not happy with the way Carlson and CEO Regina Hopper ran the organization. It was also around the same time some of the state officials were unhappy with the elimination of the swimsuit competition — but officials say the revolt wasn’t because of that.

Although the organization went on a spree of revoking licenses, they did, however, thank the officials who supported them.st Miss America pageant without a swimsuit competition.

According to the Associated Press, Georgia, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania were among the states that were notified that their licenses have been revoked. A fourth state has also been added to that list, according to state officials, but it has not been revealed. As a result, these states will no longer be affiliated with the Miss America Organization. They must also turn over bank accounts with scholarship money to the national organization.

The states whose licenses were terminated have to find a replacement for their current leaders. They can request an appeal hearing from Miss America’s executive committee.

In August, former Miss America winners Suzette Charles (Miss America 1984) and Heather Whitestone (Miss America 1995) came forward to confirm Cara Mund’s (Miss America 1989) claims that Carlson, a former Miss America herself, bullied her and others. They called for her and Hopper to resign, along with 23 former Miss Americas.