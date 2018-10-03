Former The O.C. star Mischa Barton has been cast in The Hills: New Beginnings, MTV’s reboot of the iconic series, joining original cast members Audrina Patridge, Brody Jenner, Frankie Delgado, Heidi Pratt, Jason Wahler, Justin “Bobby” Brescia, Spencer Pratt, Stephanie Pratt and Whitney Port. Kaitlynn Carter, Jennifer Delgado and Ashley Wahler will also join the cast.

Details of their roles weren’t revealed.

Based off the hit docuseries, The Hills: New Beginnings will reunite original cast members and exciting new faces as they navigate personal and professional lives in Los Angeles.

Barton is best known for her role as Marissa Cooper on the first three seasons of Fox’s The O.C.

The Hills: New Beginnings is produced by MTV and Evolution Media.