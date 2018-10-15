EXCLUSIVE: Mira Sorvino, an Oscar winner for her role in Woody Allen’s Mighty Aphrodite, has signed on to star in Butter, an indie film written and being directed by Paul A. Kaufman (Run The Wild Fields).

The drama, which will begin shooting in LA next month, follows a lonely, obese teenager everyone in his high school calls “Butter.” Tired of his ridiculed life and his inability to lose weight, he is going to eat himself to death – live on the Internet. When he makes the announcement online to his classmates he unexpectedly receives support from morbid cheerleaders rallying around his horrible, deadly plan. Yet as student’s dark encouragement grows, it begins to feel a lot like popularity. And that, for the first time, feels awfully good to Butter. But what happens when he reaches his suicide deadline?

Sorvino will play Marian, Butter’s co-dependent mother who can only feel loved by Butter by feeding him. Feeling responsible for his obesity, she battles her inner struggles to push herself, her husband and Butter to find a solution to find the right track for him before it’s too late.

Kaufman is producing and is fully financed under his The Power Of Us Entertainment shingle. J. Todd Harris from Branded Pictures Entertainment and Christina Sibul are also producing

Sorvino’s recent credits include starring in the Audience Network series, Condor, which was picked up for another season, the upcoming 20th Century Fox comedy Stuber, as well as season three of the Crackle series, StartUp.

She’s repped by APA and Management 360.