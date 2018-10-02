UPDATE, Oct. 2: Amazon Studios is now moving Mike Leigh’s Peterloo out of the fall frame after the British historical epic played the fall film festival triad of Venice, Telluride and TIFF. The new date is April 5 next year. Variety‘s Guy Lodge calls the film “a stately, explicitly rhetorical paean to the people – setting the past in stone while also lashing out at a present-day political order” with New York magazine giving a shout out to the pic’s visceral finale.

Amazon’s upcoming awards season focus will be Suspiria (Oct. 26), Beautiful Boy (Oct. 12) and Poland’s foreign film Oscar entry Cold War from director Pawel Pawlikowski (Dec. 21).

PREVIOUS, July 2: Amazon Studios has designated November 9 as the official release date for Mike Leigh’s Peterloo. Among the pic’s major-studio limited competition is Sony’s Gary Hart pic The Front Runner.

PREVIOUS, April 26: Amazon Studios marketing and distribution boss Bob Berney revealed that Mike Leigh’s Peterloo will be making a play at the fall film festivals with an eye on a November theatrical release.

Pic follows the 1819 Peterloo Massacre where British forces attacked a peaceful pro-democracy rally in Manchester. Rory Kinnear, Maxine Peake, Neil Bell, Philip Jackson, Vincent Franklin, Karl Johnson, and Tim McInnerny star.

Leigh is a seven-time Oscar nominee for movies including Secrets & Lies, Topsy-Turvy, Vera Drake, Happy Go Lucky and Another Year.