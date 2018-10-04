UPDATED, 10:15 AM: For those who want to get funked up, Cinemax has set a November 2 premiere date for Season 2 of Mike Judge Presents: Tales from the Tour Bus, which will put the spotlight on the likes of James Brown and P-Funk icon George Clinton.

PREVIOUSLY, May 16: Cinemax is about to get funked up. The premium channel has ordered a second season of Mike Judge Presents: Tales from the Tour Bus, moving the genre focus from country to the likes of James Brown and P-Funk lord George Clinton.

The toon series from the man behind Beavis and Butt-head and King of the Hill chronicles the raucous exploits of legendary music artists as told by those who knew them best. It features interviews with former bandmates, friends and other erstwhile associates who share uncensored anecdotes about these artists. Animated re-enactments are woven together with live-action archival performance footage and photos.

Parliament-Funkadelic legend George Clinton — who recently announced plans to retire from touring — will serve as consulting producer on Season 2 of Tales from the Tour Bus. He and his longtime P-Funk bassist Bootsy Collins also will be featured among the new episodes, which will premiere later in 2018. Season 1 spotlighted such outlaw country legends as Waylon Jennings, Johnny Paycheck and Billy Joe Shaver.

Judge, who also created the HBO techie comedy Silicon Valley, co-created and narrates Tales from the Tour Bus and serves as executive producer alongside Glen Zipper and Sean Stuart. Joining for Season 2 are Mark Monroe as co-EP and screenwriter-producer and music journalist Nelson George as consulting producer.