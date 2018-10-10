Veteran research executive Mike Greco, who spent seven years at MTV during the 2000s, is returning to the network as Executive Vice President, Content Strategy and Business Planning for Viacom’s MTV, VH1 and Logo. In his new role, Greco will partner with Chris McCarthy, President of the Group, to focus on the intersection of program scheduling, content strategy, acquisitions, finance, quantitative research and audience insights.

Greco joined MTV in 2000 as Vice President, Research, before rising up the ranks and leading primary and secondary research across all MTV brands and platforms from on-air, online, broadband and VOD, to wireless and non-traditional distribution. He went on to serve in leadership positions at A&E, Lifetime and most recently Discovery, where he served as Executive Vice President, Programming and Research. During his time at Discovery, Greco managed more than 500 hours of content annually and helped guide the network to its highest-ever ratings.

“Mike’s holistic approach to programming makes him the ideal fit to keep our core linear business strong and fuel our industry-leading momentum on cable,” said McCarthy. “His extensive knowledge and keen understanding of consumers will ensure we’re constantly thinking about our audience in new and innovative ways.”

“I’m excited to be back at MTV and partner with Chris and his excellent leadership team to further grow these powerful brands,” said Greco. “This group understands how culture, talent and creativity intersect and that knowledge allows them to connect with fans across generations.”

Greco also held senior roles at multiple global media agencies including Bozell Group, BBDO and OMD.