Sleepwalk or wake-walk with Mike Birbiglia for a couple miles Friday and you might get a free ticket to his upcoming Broadway show The New One.

The publicity stunt – hey, it worked – marks the Broadway box office opening of The New One, Birbiglia’s one-man-show that started Off Broadway at the Cherry Lane Theatre in the West Village.

At noon this Friday, October 12, Birbiglia will hike from the Cherry Lane (38 Commerce Street) to Broadway’s Cort Theatre on W. 48th Street. The first 10 people who meet and join him on the 40-block, 2.3-mile walk will get vouchers for a complimentary ticket.

All other walkers will be able to purchased $49 advance rush seats at the Cort box office on Friday only for preview performances through Nov. 10.

“I was going to make this walk from our Off Broadway theater to our new Broadway home all by myself and then I thought, Why not invite all of America?,” Birbiglia said. “So here we are.”

Birbiglia (Sleepwalk With Me) called the plan “an experiment. There might be 10 of us or there might be 10,000. You’ll find out when we do.”

The autobiographical solo show, which opened (and sold out) at Off Broadway’s Cherry Lane in August, chronicles, among other things, the birth of Birbiglia’s daughter.

The New One will begin previews at the Cort on October 25, with an official opening on November 11. The limited engagement runs through January 20, 2019.