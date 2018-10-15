Allen Paul Allen, who launched Microsoft with Bill Gates in 1975 and went on to produce documentaries, own professional sports teams and dedicate time to philanthropy, died today at age 65.

Allen died this afternoon of complications from non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

“While most knew Paul Allen as a technologist and philanthropist, for us he was a much-loved brother and uncle, and an exceptional friend. Paul’s family and friends were blessed to experience his wit, warmth, his generosity and deep concern,” Allen’s sister said in a statement to CNBC. “For all the demands on his schedule, there was always time for family and friends. At this time of loss and grief for us – and so many others – we are profoundly grateful for the care and concern he demonstrated every day.”

