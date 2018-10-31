Launched by Michelle Obama’s non-partisan, non-profit campaign “When We All Vote”, the first-ever “The Telethon For America” is set to air live November 5 on YouTube, Facebook Live, and Comedy Central Online — but this telethon has a goal of raising zero dollars.

Created by comedian-actor Ben Gleib, “The Telethon For America” is the first telethon in history that isn’t looking to raise money. The singular goal of the event is to take pledges to increase voter turnout. The telethon will feature live performances, comedy, music, pre-taped segments, and interaction with a celebrity phone bank who will be calling out to fans and potential voters to ensure they will vote in the midterms on November 6.

Those expected to appear are Tiffany Haddish, Jessica Alba, Judd Apatow, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Allison Janney, Lil Rel, Chelsea Handler, Ashley Benson, Adam Devine, Ben Gleib, Whitney Cummings, Russell Peters, Alyssa Milano, Jeff Ross, YouTube Stars Lilly Singh & Olga Kay, Sophia Bush, Tom Arnold, Aisha Taylor, Minnie Driver, Erik Griffin, Debra Messing, Jackie Tohn, Connie Britton, and a whole roster of others.

“The Telethon For America” will air on November 5 at 6 pm PT & 9 pm ET. Executive Producers are Ben Gleib, Neil Mandt, Hannah Linkenhoker, Rick Sorkin and Barry Katz. YouTube, Lyft, and ICM Partners are presenting sponsors. The telethon will be produced by Gleib’s Neurotic Gangster Productions, BC Live, Mandt Bros Productions, Barry Katz Entertainment, and YouTube.