EXCLUSIVE: Michael Peña has been tapped to play the iconic Mr. Roarke in the Sony Pictures and Blumhouse-produced Fantasy Island film adaptation from director Jeff Wadlow (Truth Or Dare).

Peña is taking on a role that was originated by Ricardo Montalban when the TV series, from Aaron Spelling, launched in 1978 on ABC. Mr. Roarke, joined by his sidekick, Tattoo (Hervé Villechaize), was the mysterious overseer of the island who granted the fantasies of visitors for a price. Created by Gene Levitt, the series dealt with dark themes and the supernatural as visitors come to the island to live out their fantasy wishes.

Wadlow co-wrote the screenplay with Truth or Dare scribes Chris Roach and Jillian Jacobs. Jason Blum is producing with Ryan Turek overseeing for the company, which is also co-financing the project. Wadlow and Blumhouse’s Couper Samuelson will serve as exec producers.

Sony holds the rights to property and will distribute.

Peña has had a solid 2018 lineup appearing in blockbusters like A Wrinkle in Time and Ant-Man and the Wasp. Up next, he co-stars opposite Clint Eastwood and Bradley Cooper in The Mule at WB, and is part of the main cast of the upcoming fourth season of Netflix’s Narcos.

Peña, who is currently in production on Paramount’s Dora The Explorer live-action film, is repped by CAA, Management 360. and attorney Rick Genow.