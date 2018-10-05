Michael Moore, whose latest documentary Fahrenheit 11/9 just hit theaters, has been chosen to receive the Critics’ Choice Lifetime Achievement Award. The honor will be bestowed November 10 at the third annual Critics’ Choice Documentary Awards in New York.

The event, put on by the Broadcast Film Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association, honors the year’s achievements in documentary features and nonfiction television in 13 categories. Bill Nye is the host of this year’s ceremony at BRIC in Brooklyn.

Nominees will be announced October 15.

Fahrenheit 11/9 had its world premiere last month at the Toronto Film Festival and opened at the box office September 21 with $3.1 million. It has grossed $5.6 million to date. The film has been a modest performer so far especially compared with Fahrenheit 9/11, which won the Palme d’Or at Cannes and became the highest-grossing documentary in history.

Moore’s films include the flag-planting Roger & Me in 1989 as well as Bowling for Columbine, Sicko, Capitalism: A Love Story and Where To Invade Next.