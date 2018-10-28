After Cesar Sayoc Jr. drove around in a white van with a photo of Michael Moore with a bullseye on it, the Fahrenheit 11/9 director realized that this was not the first time he has seen Sayoc, who was arrested Friday in connection with a series of bombs mailed to CNN, prominent Democrats and critics of Donald Trump.

Moore took to Twitter to share a video of Sayoc in Melbourne, Florida at Trump’s first “Trump 2020 Re-election Rally” in 2017. The footage was for Fahrenheit 11/9, but didn’t make the final cut.

“My direction to my producer Basel Hamdan and our longtime collaborator Eric Weinrib was to NOT film Trump, but rather only film the people who came out to see him,” said Moore in a post on his website. “My feeling was, after one month in office, we didn’t need to hear anything more from Trump’s mouth — we already knew everything we needed to know about him.”

The “momentary glimpse” of Sayoc shows him chanting alongside other Trump supporters, “CNN sucks!” and “Tell the truth!” while carrying a poster plastered with more pro-Trump rhetoric.

“You’ve seen the photos of him on the news over the past couple days– a slight, normal, everyday American. But those are from before,” writes Moore. “Here with our footage, I can show you what he had actually become — overdosed on steroids in what looks like some desperate attempt to hang on to what was left of his manhood.”

Moore said that he might sit down with Sayoc one day to “break bread and ask him ‘why me?'” “Because of this target he put on me, the police and security people were looking on Friday to see if a package had been sent to me and, if so, is it still somewhere in the postal delivery system,” he shared. “So far, so good!”

His post comes a day after the Pittsburgh shooting, which he also mentions in his post. The filmmaker has been a vocal critic of Trump, drawing parallels to the rise of the president and that of Adolf Hitler in Germany in Fahrenheit 11/9.

At least a dozen bombs were mailed to prominent Democrats last week, including former President and first lady Barack and Michelle Obama, 2016 presidential nominee Sen. Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton, former VP Joe Biden, former Attorney General Eric Holder, Rep. Maxine Waters, former CIA director James Brennan (in care of CNN) and billionaire Dem contributor George Soros. Additional packages addressed to Sens. Cory Booker and Kamala Harris, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and anti-Trump agitator Tom Steyer were also found. Oscar winner and outspoken Trump critic Robert De Niro also was targeted.

Sayoc was charged with interstate transportation of explosives, illegal mailing of explosives, threats against a former president and certain other persons, threatening interstate communications and assaulting current and former federal officers. He faces 58 years in federal prison.