Michael Moore has just issued a statement following the reports that the mail-bombing suspect apprehended Friday drove around South Florida with a picture of the filmmaker on the side of his van.

Said Moore:

“The accused bomber plastered a picture of me on the side of his van, with a crosshairs target over my face. Actually, the target is over my neck, which I’ll take as a minor concession on his part. The threat of right-wing violence against figures on the American left is not new. It is not an aberration. It is not a violation of norms. It IS the norm. Rupert Murdoch’s Fox News Channel and right-wing radio have preyed upon those who’ve seen their American Dream go up in smoke, and they have helped to create a generation of angry and violent conspiracy theorists who will believe any lie that is perpetrated on those airwaves. These angry right wing men have been openly encouraged to act on those lies, even as late as this very morning when Trump was tweeting his doubts that the bombs were real. ‪Sadly, the new and dangerous dynamic of political violence in America is that it is now promoted and encouraged by the President of the United States. We must vote out of office all enablers of this man and the violent culture he instigates and nurtures. There are millions and millions of us who will never be intimidated, who will never back down, and who will show up on Election Day.”

Moore is responding to reports of a white van found in Florida linked to Cesar Sayoc Jr., who was arrested Friday in connection with a series of bombs mailed to CNN, prominent Democrats and critics of President Donald Trump. On the van is a collage of stickers of Trump and many of his familiar catchphrases including “dishonest media” and “CNN sucks.” Moore’s photo was among the images.

The filmmaker has been a vocal critic of Trump, drawing parallels to the rise of the president and that of Adolf Hitler in Germany in his most recent documentary, Fahrenheit 11/9.

At least a dozen bombs were mailed to prominent Democrats this week, including former President and first lady Barack and Michelle Obama, 2016 presidential nominee Sen. Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton, former VP Joe Biden, former Attorney General Eric Holder, Rep. Maxine Waters, former CIA director James Brennan (in care of CNN) and billionaire Dem contributor George Soros. Just today, packages were found that were addressed to Sens. Cory Booker and Kamala Harris, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and anti-Trump agitator Tom Steyer. Oscar winner and outspoken Trump critic Robert De Niro also was targeted.

Sayoc Jr is charged with interstate transportation of explosives, illegal mailing of explosives, threats against a former president and certain other persons, threatening interstate communications and assaulting current and former federal officers. He faces 58 years in federal prison.