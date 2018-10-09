EXCLUSIVE: In competitive bidding, Black Bear Pictures has won the rights to Remission, a science fiction pitch that Michael Lloyd Green is scripting as his next project.

Green most recently sold the sci-fi pitch The Revisionist to eOne with Hutch Parker producing. His previous script, I Am Mother, made the 2016 Black List, was greenlighted by RHEA Films (Good Time, American Made) and is in post-production with Hilary Swank starring opposite Clara Rugaard and Rose Byrne voicing the Weta Workshop-designed robot, with Grant Sputore directing and Timothy White and Kelvin Munro producing.

Black Bear, the studio behind The Imitation Game and Mudbound, premiered the Julia Roberts-Lucas Hedges drama Ben Is Back at Toronto last month. The Peter Hedges-directed drama will be released December 7 in awards season by Lionsgate/Roadside/LD Entertainment. Black Bear’s in post on Light of My Life, which stars Anna Pnoiwsky, Elisabeth Moss and Casey Affleck, latter of whom wrote and directed, and The Operative, a spy thriller starring Diane Kruger and Martin Freeman, directed by Yuval Adler (Bethlehem).

Green is repped by WME and Echo Lake Entertainment.