MGM has hired veteran casting executive Seth Yanklewitz as EVP Talent and Casting, a role that will see him oversee casting across scripted TV and film for MGM as well as all scripted programming for Epix. He begins this month.

Yanklewitz was previously VP Casting at Fox Broadcasting Co., where he oversaw casting for network shows including New Girl, which earned him an Emmy nomination in Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series.

“We are confident that Seth’s keen eye for identifying new talent, coupled with the relationships he’s built across the industry, will greatly benefit MGM’s and Epix’s growing slates,” said Jonathan Glickman, President, Motion Picture Group; MGM, Steve Stark, President, Television Production & Development, MGM; and Michael Wright, president, EPIX, in a statement. “We look forward to working with him and know that his exceptional skill set will be a great asset.”

Yanklewitz’s casting credits in his 20-year-plus career include films The Hangover, Blades of Glory and Four Christmases and TV series Eastbound and Down and The Inbetweeners. He most recently cast WWE Studios’ comedy The Buddy Games, Netflix’s Father of the Year starring David Spade and Nat Faxon, and ABC’s Single Parents.