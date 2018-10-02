EXCLUSIVE: 2 Broke Girls co-creator Whitney Cummings has teamed with Empire co-creator Lee Daniels for a timely half-hour comedy, which is in development at Amazon. The untitled project, co-created by Cummings and Daniels and starring Cummings, hails from Fox 21 TV Studios and Amazon Studios.

Co-written by Cummings and Daniels, the comedy revolves around the staff of the Ombudsman’s office at a college that navigates PC culture and the #metoo climate. The lead character, played by Cummings, must reconcile the dissonance between different generations of feminism, and the struggle to reconcile our primal desires, and socially constructed identities with current ethical obligations regarding race, class, and gender.

Cummings and Daniels set it up the project at Fox 21 a couple of months ago via Daniels’ overall deal at 20th Century Fox TV. After a bidding war, the comedy landed at Amazon for development. Daniels is set to direct the potential pilot.

As it marks its first year anniversary, the #MeToo movement continues to be a major force for social change, toppling powerful businessmen and politicians and, most recently factoring into the selection of the next Supreme Court Justice. With White House pick Brett Kavanaugh facing sexual assault accusations from the time he was at Georgetown Prep and Yale, the #MeToo discussion has focused on high school and college.

Lee, an Oscar nominee for Precious, is the co-creator/executive producer of the Fox/20th TV drama series Empire and Star. He also executive produces the Fox/20th TV comedy pilot Culture Clash starring 2 Broke Girl alumna Beth Behrs.

This marks the first TV staring vehicle for Cummings since her self-titled NBC comedy series, which she also created and executive produced. Cummings, who also co-created and executive produced the long-running CBS comedy series 2 Broke Girls, recently served as executive producer/.co-showrunner on ABC’s highly rated Roseanne revival. Cummings and Daniels are repped by CAA.