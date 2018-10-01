Coming off her second Emmy win, Merritt Wever has been tapped as the lead in Run, HBO’s romantic comedic thriller pilot from Killing Eve creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge and her frequent collaborator Vicky Jones. Wever joins Domhnall Gleeson, who also stars in the project, from Entertainment One. Waller-Bridge has a recurring role

Written by Jones, Run centers on Ruby (Wever), a woman living a humdrum existence who one day gets a text inviting her to fulfill a youthful pact, promising true love and self-reinvention, by stepping out of her life to take a journey with her oldest flame.

Wever’s Ruby Dixie is an American family woman who functions like clockwork, but feels like a fraud. Having packed away her younger self for the sake of other people, she is finally taking steps to reinvent her path.

Entertainment One (HBO’s Sharp Objects) produces for HBO, with Jones and Waller-Bridge set to executive produce via DryWrite, and Emily Leo for Wigwam.

Last month, Wever won an Emmy Award for her role in the Netflix limited series Godless. It was Wever’s second Emmy, following a 2013 win for Nurse Jackie.

Wever’s TV series credits also include AMC’s The Walking Dead and Fox’s New Girl as well as the upcoming Netflix limited series Unbelievable, which she is currently filming. In features, she will next be seen in the untitled Noah Baumbach project, Welcome To Marwen and Charlie Says. Wever is repped by Innovative Artists and Viking Entertainment.