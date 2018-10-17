Two childhood friends confront the former Pennsylvania priest who they say molested them as children for a CBS News investigative report that will be broadcast tonight on the CBS Evening News with Jeff Glor and Thursday on CBS This Morning.

For the first time in 30 years, Shaun Dougherty and Brian Sabo returned to Johnstown, Pennsylvania, together to talk face-to-face with Father George Koharchik, who they say molested them in Catholic grade school.

Dougherty told CBS News Correspondent Nikki Battiste that the abuse began at age 10, but they never talked about it and eventually went their separate ways until 2012 when they read news articles about Koharchik admitting to abusing at least five children.

CBS News said Dougherty and Sabo asked the news division to record the meeting to help other abuse victims and give them the courage to come forward.

They met with their former teacher at a restaurant; CBS News captured it on hidden camera.

Tonight’s report is part of CBS Evening News‘ Eye on America series.

“We have made a network-wide commitment to cover this important topic and will continue to do so on all of our broadcasts and platforms,” said Kim Godwin, CBS News’ Vice President.