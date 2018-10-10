First Lady Melania Trump says she stands in support of the women of the #MeToo movement. But, she tells ABC News in an interview to be broadcast Friday, the women must produce “hard evidence” of the alleged assault/rape/sexual misconduct.

In a clip released this morning, ABC News’ Chief National Affairs Correspondent Tom Llamas was not shown asking the First Lady to specify what she mean by “hard evidence.”

Melania Trump, who sat down with Llamas in Kenya as she toured four African countries, also was asked what has surprised her most about her time as First Lady.

“It is sad to see that organizations and foundations I want to partner with choose not to, because of the administration,” she complained.

“I feel they are choosing politics over helping others,” she said.

But, after bringing it up herself, she refused Llamas’ request to provide what you might call hard evidence, by naming some examples. “I would not talk about it,” she responded. “They know who they are.”

Without naming names, it’s impossible to know if she’s talking about any organizations that might have found it particularly uncomfortable to be associated with an administration that took hundreds of children from their parents and put them in cages last June to demonstrate its new zero-tolerance border policy, whose president has called protesting NFL players “sons of bitches,” and who insisted there were “good people on both sides” when white supremacists marched in Charlottesville – to name just a few situations that might have caused certain organizations and foundations to decide they needed to decline her offer to partner.

Llamas asked Trump for her take on the #MeToo movement. Her husband is in the news calling a lie and a “hoax” Christine Blasey Ford’s allegation she was sexually assaulted by Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in high school. President Trump is pushing the conspiracy theory that Kavanaugh protesters were paid actors, financed by George Soros.

“I support the women and they need to be heard,” Melania Trump said of the movement in general. “We need to support them. And also men, not just women.“

“We need to have really hard evidence if you accuse of something; show the evidence,” the First Lady said.

“I do stand with women but we need to show the evidence. You cannot just say to somebody ‘I was sexually assaulted,’ or ‘you did that to me’. Because sometimes the media goes too far and the way they portray some stories [that are] not correct. It’s not right,” she added.

President Trump has been accused by multiple women of sexual misconduct and assault in the past. He has called them all liars.

Watch the clip above.