First Lady Melania Trump is doing a sit-down interview with ABC’s World News Tonight’s weekend anchor and Chief National Affairs Correspondent Tom Llamas.

Llamas traveled with the First Lady to Africa, which marked her first solo foreign trip since her husband was elected.

Being Melania – The First Lady will air as a special edition of ABC’S 20/20 on Friday, October 12.

ABC News is touting it as her first sit-down as First Lady, though CNN claims that distinction for Kate Bennett’s interview with Melania Trump from the Great Wall when she traveled to China with POTUS.

Excerpts of ABC’s interview will air across its franchises, including Good Morning America, World News Tonight, and Nightline.