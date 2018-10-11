“I could say that I’m the most bullied person in the world,” First Lady Melania Trump tells ABC News, which doled out more clips in advance of Friday’s broadcast of its full interview with her.

She made the bullying claim when ABC News Chief National Affairs Correspondent Tom Llamas wondered why she picked cyber bullying as her pet cause, with her Be Best campaign, her husband being, according to friend and foe, Cyber Bully in Chief.

Pressed about her claim of being most bullied person in the world, the First Lady amended. “One of them – if you really see what people are saying about me.”

Llamas conducted the interview with President Donald Trump’s wife as FLOTUS was in Africa promoting her Be Best campaign.

First Lady Michelle Obama certainly experienced cyber bullying, including being called an “ape in heels” by a West Virginia mayor who celebrated the arrival of “classy, beautiful, dignified” Melania Trump. And then there was that mayor in the state of Washington who described Michelle Obama as “gorilla face,” to name but two of the more hateful instances.

Melania Trump also tells ABC News that there are people from her husband’s White House she does not trust. Some of them “don’t work there any more,” others do. But, she said, it’s difficult for her to monitor entirely because “I’m so busy with my office I don’t get involved with West Wing.”

Even so, she insisted she is “enjoying” being First Lady. “I really love to live in Washington, in the White House. Yes, I’m enjoying it.”