Melania Trump (0.5, 4.223M) more than doubled her lead-in in total viewers at 10 PM and snagged ABC’s biggest overall non-sports crowd in the hour in nine months via 20/20. The newsmag’s special Being Melania edition boosted ABC by 1.7 million viewers, week to week and 1/10th in the demo.

But NBC’s Dateline (0.7, 4.339M) beat the First Lady in her hour, as did CBS’s Blue Blood (0.8, 8.202M), continuing its reign as Friday night’s most watched broadcast primetime program.

NBC’s Blindspot premiere (0.5, 2.950M) hung on to 100% of last spring’s season finale in the demo and 99% in the demo, but stumbled relative to its mid-October 2017 launch (0.7, 4.128M).

Second season debut of CW’s Dynasty (0.2, 683K) tumbled 33% in the demo and 46% in total viewers versus year ago premiere – but up 100% in the demo and 23% in total crowd versus its season finale last May. At 9, Season 4 fourth launch of My Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (0.1, 443K) appear to have skidded to new series lows.

Last Man Standing (1.4, 6.340M) continues to master the Friday 8 PM domain for Fox, growing from previous week’s 1.3, 6.038M), and inching back toward the 1.8 demo of its September 28 premiere.

Following Last Man Standing, Fox’s 8:30 PM Cool Kids (1.0, 4.782M) retained 71% of that lead-in, versus last week’s 85% and 83% with its September 28 debut. After that, Fox’s Hell’s Kitchen (0.8, 2.749M) held steady, week to week, in the demo.

Fox’s comedies overshadowed the second week of ABC’s comedy block: Fresh Off the Boat (0.5, 2.760M) and Speechless (0.5, 2.352M). But ABC’s weakest link of the night was reality series Child Support (0.4, 2.038M).

CBS’ lineup was largely steady week to week, also including MacGyver (0.8, 6.213M) and Hawaii Five-0 (0.8, 7.654M).

Fox (1.0, 4.155M) topped the night in the demo; CBS (0.8, 7.356M) in total viewers, while placing second in demo. NBC (0.6, 3.876M) came in third in both metrics, followed by ABC (0.5, 2.939M), then CW (02, 563K).