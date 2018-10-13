First Lady Melania Trump has always thought her husband was a “great leader,” dating back to before they were married. That was one of the not-so-shocking revelations from ABC-TV’s 20/20 interview, Being Melania: The First Lady, a title that recalls the cult classic Being John Malkovich, wherein a mind was entered.

The sit-down was conducted in Kenya by ABC’s World News Tonight’s weekend anchor and Chief National Affairs Correspondent Tom Llamas, who traveled with the First Lady to Africa, which marked her first solo foreign trip since her husband was elected.

ABC has been heavily thumping the tub for the interview, taking away some of the sizzle by its advance tipping of some of Melania Trump’s concerns. That didn’t stop the online community from taking sides on the conversation, divided between those who don’t like the administration and those who sympathized over ABC’s relentless pursuit of a “gotcha” moment during the interview.

Some highlights:

*** First Lady Melania Trump says she stands in support of the women of the #MeToo movement. But, the women must produce “hard evidence” of the alleged assault/rape/sexual misconduct.

*** What has surprised her most about her time as First Lady? “It is sad to see that organizations and foundations I want to partner with choose not to, because of the administration,” she complained.”I feel they are choosing politics over helping others,” she said. She declined to name names when prompted “I would not talk about it,” she responded. “They know who they are.”

*** “I could say that I’m the most bullied person in the world,” Melania Trump tells ABC News. She made the bullying claim when Llamas wondered why she picked cyber bullying as her pet cause, with her Be Best campaign.Pressed about her claim of being most bullied person in the world, the First Lady amended. “One of them – if you really see what people are saying about me.”

*** Melania Trump also said that there are people from her husband’s White House she does not trust. Some of them “don’t work there any more,” others do. But, she said, it’s difficult for her to monitor entirely because “I’m so busy with my office I don’t get involved with West Wing.” Even so, she insisted she is “enjoying” being First Lady. “I really love to live in Washington, in the White House. Yes, I’m enjoying it.”

*** Regarding reports of her husband’s infidelities: “It’s not a concern and focus of mine,” she said. “I’m a mother and a First Lady and I have much more important things to think about and to do.” “I know,people like to speculate and media likes to speculate about our marriage. “Media what is speculating, yeah, it’s not always pleasant, of course. But I know what is right, and what is wrong, and what is true and not true,” she responded, winning that round too.

*** Does she love him? “Yes, we are fine. Yes.”