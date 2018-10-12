Today in Being Melania promotion, ABC News’ Tom Llamas again marveled that the First Lady agreed to an interview without stipulations, gushing to her that the decision is “to your credit.”

He then notes she’s not the first First Lady to take questions about her husband’s infidelity.

“It’s not a concern and focus of mine,” she responds calmly. “I’m a mother and a First Lady and I have much more important things to think about and to do.”

“I know,” she adds, pointedly like she means it to sting, “people like to speculate and media likes to speculate about our marriage.”

Llamas tries to get her to tell America if she has been hurt by her husband.

“Media what is speculating, yeah, it’s not always pleasant, of course. But I know what is right, and what is wrong, and what is true and not true,” she responded, winning that round too.

Llamas reminds her the only time she “commented” on the subject was when her husband’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani claimed she said she did not believe Stormy Daniels’ story about an alleged affair with Donald Trump before he was a presidential candidate, shortly after Melania gave birth to Barron Trump.

“I never talked to Mr. Giuliani,” Melania Trump responds simply.

Llamas asks her why Giuliani would have made that claim. That one was too easy: “I don’t know; you have to ask him,” the First Lady replies.

This round of Being Melania is a walk-over for the First Lady.

Llamas is reduced to asking if she loves her husband.

“Yes, we are fine. It is what media speculates…it is gossip. It’s not always correct stuff.”