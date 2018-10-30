Sony Pictures Television has teamed with Tribune Broadcasting on a new one-hour syndicated talk show with motivational speaker, life strategist and author Mel Robbins as host. Emmy winner Mindy Borman (The Dr. Oz Show) is set to executive produce the show which has been sold in over 31% of the country and will premiere fall 2019.

In her work Robbins, author of the5 Second Rule, tries to help people transform their lives by empowering them with the tools necessary to conquer their everyday problems and life’s biggest challenges.

“Mel has a message and a methodology that connects with women and she knows her audience,” said John Weiser, President of First-Run Television for SPT. “She has a distinctive and fresh approach to navigating the life challenges women face every day and we’re going to utilize Mel’s unique entrepreneurial strength in the digital media space to better connect with our audience. “

Added Sean Compton, President of Strategic Programming and Acquisitions, Tribune Media, “Mel has a proven track record of connecting and resonating with an audience and we believe she will be a good fit for our stations’ daytime lineup.”

The daytime talk show genre had been in a lull in the past couple of years after a string of misfires. It is being reigned for next fall with three new entrants announced so far, a Kelly Clarkson talker on the NBC stations, a Tamron Hall show on the ABC Stations, and Mel Robbins’ series on Tribune stations.

Robbins is the CEO and co-founder of The Confidence Project, a media and digital learning company working with Fortune 500 brands. Additionally, Robbins is the creator and star of the Audible Original series Kick Ass With Mel Robbins, a first of its kind life and business advice talk show. She began her career as a criminal defense attorney in New York City and is now teaching leaders inside the world’s leading brands how to break the habit of self-doubt and build the habits of confidence and courage at work and in life.

Borman won three Daytime Emmy Awards during her six-season run as executive producer of The Dr. Oz Show which she launched in 2009 — the highest-rated syndication launch in over a decade. The landmark show, in its 10th season, is seen around the world in multiple countries and has been used as a format to create new original versions of the show in several countries. Borman also also was a producer of The View and Good Morning America.