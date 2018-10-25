Lets face it: Megyn Kelly is having one rotten week. Netflix has confirmed that some cast members and EPs from its House of Cards were set to guest on NBC’s Megyn Kelly Today but have pulled out amid the backlash over her on-air comments about blackface.

Stars of Netflix’s signature D.C. drama including Michael Kelly and showrunners Frank Pugliese and Melissa James Gibson had been set to promote the looming premiere of the show’s sixth and final season, but Netflix confirmed today that their summit is off.

Kelly drew ire for Tuesday’s comments about Halloween and blackface. She and a panel were dicussing campus attempts to discourage “inappropriate and offensive costumes” during the trick-or-treat season when Kelly asked: “What is racist? … You do get in trouble if you are a white person who puts on blackface for Halloween, or a black person who puts on whiteface for Halloween.”

The outcry on social media was swift, and Kelly was forced to apologize later in the day. In a note to colleagues, she wrote: “Today is one of those days where listening carefully to other points of view, including from friends and colleagues, is leading me to rethink my own views.” Kelly added that she “now” realizes that it is “indeed wrong” and that “the history of blackface in our culture is abhorrent, the wounds too deep.”

House of Cards‘ final term launches November 2 on Netflix.