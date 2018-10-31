Updated with Megyn Kelly tweets: Playing out in the press and social media as much as the conference room, it looks like negotiations over Megyn Kelly’s departure from NBC News have taken a bad turn yet again – and the ex-morning show host’s attorney wants the big boys to step in if news boss Andy Lack con’t or won’t stop the leaks. At the same time, Kelly herself is accusing certain outlets of crossing the privacy line.

“Despite my efforts to handle this process confidentially, NBC News is allowing the media to run with completely false and irresponsible reports that disparage Megyn by erroneously claiming she has ever asked for more money than her contract requires,” lawyer Bryan Freedman said today after it popped up in the Daily Mail and other outlets that Kelly was now looking for an extra $10 million over the remainder of her estimated $69 million three-yer contract with the Comcast-owned company.

In talks with NBC News as recently as Tuesday, the LA-based attorney then turns his spotlight on the Lack-run unit for spreading its own narrative and sitting on its hands simultaneously

“If NBC News is not the source then they have a responsibility as a news division to correct these false claims,” Freedman adds. “Or are they somehow attempting to use these fabrications for some fictitious advantage in the discussions we’re having?”

Then there’s the kicker squarely aimed to resonant in the corporate corridors and up the chain of command: “If Andy Lack has lost control, my hope would be that Steve Burke can step in and not permit blatant lies about our discussions to remain uncorrected.”

Issues of Kelly’s payout, non-compete agreement and the signing of a NDA have been reported by various outlets including Deadline over the last week since Megyn Kelly Today was formally canned on October 26, just days after the host made deeply offensive comments about “blackface” Halloween costumes

Today NBC News today didn’t give much credence to the scathing accusations or shout-out to big boss Burke by Kelly’s high-profile lawyer.

“Unlike Mr. Freedman, who has repeatedly commented to the media throughout the negotiations, we respect the confidentiality of the process, and will have no comment until it reaches its conclusion.” a NBC News spokesperson told Deadline.

Quiet for the most part over the past week, Kelly herself took to social media this morning to name manes and slam the always upclose and personal Daily Mail for invading the privacy of her family:

1 of 2: For a week paparazzi has been lurking outside my home day & nite. Finally today I took my kids to school. I went out alone 1st, offered them donuts &begged them to just take their pic of me & to leave my kids alone when they emerged. All were nice. Except the Dailymail… — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) October 31, 2018

2 of 2: The DailyMail 1st published photos of my husb IN OUR HOME & then *did* photog my kids, trailed us to my daughter’s school, & secretly videotaped my 7-yr-old child (her classmates too) & posted it. THIS IS NOT RIGHT. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) October 31, 2018

It is so on and so not over.