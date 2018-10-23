Refresh for updates During a Megyn Kelly Today discussion this morning about offensive Halloween costumes and blackface during trick or treat season – and if the mental alarm bells weren’t already going off, they should have been – the host who once insisted Santa Claus is white dug herself a Halloween social media grave.

“What is racist?” Kelly asked her panel of guests Jenna Bush Hager, MSNBC’s Jacob Soboroff and Melissa Rivers. The quartet were discussing campus attempts to discourage “inappropriate and offensive costumes” during Halloween season when Kelly explained, “You do get in trouble if you are a white person who puts on blackface for Halloween, or a black person who puts on whiteface for Halloween.”

“Back when I was a kid, that was okay just as long as you were dressing as a character,” Kelly said.

To make her point, Kelly recalled the Real Housewives controversy when Luann deLesseps darkened her skin to dress as Diana Ross for Halloween. “People said that was racist,” Kelly marveled. “And I don’t know, like, I thought, like, ‘Who doesn’t love Diana Ross?’ She wants to look like Diana Ross for one day. I don’t know how that got racist on Halloween.”

Kelly’s guests were quick with the lifelines. “I have not seen it,” Soboroff said wryly, “but it sounds a little racist to me.” Said Rivers, “Normal people know where the line is,” while Hager offered, “If you’re making people feel bad…,” letting the sentiment end itself.

Ignoring her helplines, Kelly finished the segment by noting, “I can’t keep up with the number of people we’re offending just by being normal people.”

Plenty of “normal people” – and celebrities – hit Twitter to help Kelly keep up.

So no to black Santa Claus bc that’s not real but yes to black face if you’re a white person dressing up as a specific black person bc that makes it more real? Lolololol Megyn Kelly isn’t just a racist, she’s a racist with an underdeveloped imagination. — Rae Sanni (@raesanni) October 23, 2018

Hey @megynkelly. This is where having a Black person on your panel today would have helped you. We could have explained to you and your audience the history of blackface and why it matters. Go watch Spike Lee’s “Bamboozled.” IT’S AMERICAN HISTORY. #BlackVoicesMatter — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) October 23, 2018

Dear @megynkelly — you and I are approximately the same age. Blackface was NOT okay when we were kids. Take it from a big-hearted boy who just wanted to show his love for Nipsey Russell on the worst Halloween of my life. https://t.co/pnsk0WmuTw — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) October 23, 2018

Thanks NYDN for reminding me there once was a Megyn Kelly https://t.co/o9c5IrLCVe — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) October 23, 2018

I cannot believe the ignorance on this in 2018. You are on national television. You have a responsibility to educate yourself on social issues @megynkelly. This is so damaging. https://t.co/R7UJzkDDG9 https://t.co/7qFkqGHfGJ — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) October 23, 2018

.@megynkelly – "I don't get why Black face is so offensive?" Also @megynkelly – "KIDS, NEVER FORGET SANTA CLAUS IS WHITE!!!!"https://t.co/43HvDkVC9N — W. Kamau Bell (@wkamaubell) October 23, 2018

So this is how free speech works, Megyn Kelly. You have the right to be a racist a**hole if you want, but other people also have the right to call you a racist a**hole when you are. https://t.co/BlANYEmoTe — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) October 23, 2018

Megyn Kelly: Santa Claus? Always white. White people? Not always…https://t.co/SEGTjPrJUy — Dan Savage (@fakedansavage) October 23, 2018

Megyn Kelly is trending. Was I on her show again? #MegynToday — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) October 23, 2018

NBC replaced Tamaron Hall with Megyn Kelly. 😑 https://t.co/wiP4SXcQP1 — Hal Sparks (@HalSparks) October 23, 2018

I wonder what the fuck is wrong with @megynkelly (other than her ignorance & racism, of course). https://t.co/6uY3fulUPy — Curtis Stigers (@curtisstigers) October 23, 2018

I'm older than Megyn Kelly. And no, when we were kids, it was definitely NOT OKAY for white kids to put on blackface, because even then we knew about the deep historical racism of blackface.

Appalling then, appalling now. https://t.co/ZDr7Qhrxwo — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) October 23, 2018