Hours after Megyn Kelly complained on her Today show hour about a PC police Halloween costume crackdown preventing the donning of blackface for Halloween, she sent a note of apology to NBC colleagues.

“Today is one of those days where listening carefully to other points of view, including from friends and colleagues, is leading me to rethink my own views,” Kelly said, having previously missed this decades old conversation. Kelly said she realizes “now” that it is “indeed wrong,” adding her revelation that “the history of blackface in our culture is abhorrent; the wounds too deep.”

During discussion on her program this morning, seated with a panel, all white, the former Fox News Channel primetime star who famously insisted Santa Claus must be white, decided blackface Halloween costumes was a cause worth falling on her sword for.

What is racist?” Kelly asked her panel of guests Jenna Bush Hager, MSNBC’s Jacob Soboroff and Melissa Rivers. The quartet were discussing campus attempts to discourage “inappropriate and offensive costumes” during Halloween season.

“You do get in trouble if you are a white person who puts on blackface for Halloween, or a black person who puts on whiteface for Halloween,” she complained, adding, “Back when I was a kid, that was okay just as long as you were dressing as a character.”

Twitter pretty much torched her over that one.

Here is her apology to her colleagues at NBC: