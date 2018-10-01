Meghan McCain will return to ABC’s The View on Monday, Oct. 8, the co-host tweeted today.

“Thank you all for your patience & understanding,” she wrote. She ended her tweet with a Rocky quote: “It’s not about how hard you hit. It’s about how hard can you get hit and keep moving forward,” along with a caricature of her as a boxer in a boxing ring.

McCain has been away from the View table since the talk show’s 22nd season premiere in September, grieving the loss of her father Sen. John McCain, who died August 25.

McCain’s return will put the co-host at the same table as newcomer Abby Huntsman, who, unlike others on the panel, is closer politically to McCain’s conservative viewpoints.

Here’s her tweet: