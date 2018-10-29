Meghan Markle’s BFF Jessica Mulroney has joined Good Morning America as a fashion contributor.

According to GMA, Toronto-based stylist and brand expert Mulroney will bring viewers the latest fashion trends and styles. During her first appearance Monday, Mulroney demonstrated how to create a six-piece capsule wardrobe.

“We are fed so much information when it comes to fashion,” Mulroney explained. “What we’re supposed to buy, what’s trendy, what we’re supposed to get rid of it. How do we figure out those key pieces we need in our closet? That’s what a capsule collection is.” You can watch the clip below.

Mulroney worked with Markle to select the Parosh dress and Line the Label coat Markle wore on the day her engagement to Harry was announced in November. She also advised Markel on the Ralph and Russo gown and Victoria Beckham cashmere sweater Markle wore for her engagement photos with Prince Harry, and she assisted Markle in planning her May 19 wedding at Windsor Castle.

Mulroney will next appear on GMA on Monday, Nov. 5. She also is a correspondent at Canadian talkshow CityLine.