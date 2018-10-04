NBC has put in development The Obsolescents, a single-camera comedy from writer Andrew Gottlieb (The Dangerous Book for Boys), Meg Ryan, Lorne Michaels’ Broadway Video and Universal TV where the company has a deal. Ryan is executive producing the project and will potentially star.

Written by Gottlieb, The Obsolescents takes place in a New Jersey suburb where the facade of peace and civility is disrupted by the shocking death of a long-time Township Council member.

Gottlieb and Ryan executive produce alongside Broadway Video’s Michaels and Andrew Singer. Ryan recently had a comedy starring vehicle, which came close to a series order at Epix. Except for occasional guest appearances — most notably on Web Therapy — she has not been a series regular since the short-lived 1985 ABC Western Wildside.

Broadway Video, which is behind NBC’s Saturday Night Live, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and Late Night with Seth Myers, has a big comedy project at NBC, Saving Larry, toplined by Saturday Night Live veteran Kenan Thompson, which has a production commitment.

Gottlieb recently served as co-executive producer on Amazon’s The Dangerous Book for Boys. His series credits also include Fuller House and Us & Them.