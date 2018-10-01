EXCLUSIVE: Rapper Meek Mill has joined Teyonah Parris, Jahi Winston, and Will Catlett in the feature adaptation to Lotfy Nathan’s 2013 documentary 12 O’Clock Boys, from Sony and Overbrook Entertainment. Currently in production, the film is being directed by Angel Manuel Soto.

Barry Jenkins penned the initial draft for the script, with rewrites from Sherman Payne. The pic centers on Mouse (Winston), a young boy who wants nothing more than to be a part of the Midnight Clique, a tough group of Baltimore bike riders who rule the summertime streets. As he navigates the challenges of coming of age in a complicated world, he learns the hard way that the choices you make early on can change your life forever.

Mill plays the leader of the Midnight Clique and a legend in the eyes of Mouse.

Overbrook’s Jada Pinkett Smith, Caleeb Pinkett, Marc Bienstock, and Clarence Hammond are producing the project.

It’s the first studio feature for Mill. Born Robert Rihmeek Williams, the Philadelphia native is best known for his 2012 debut studio album Dreams & Nightmares, which included the hit single “Amen.” The album peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart. He has since released two more studio albums: Dreams Worth More Than Money (2015) and Wins & Losses (2017).

In addition, Meek, who has his own battles with the justice system, has teamed with Amazon Prime Video and Jay Z’s Roc Nation for a six-part documentary series that will follow his fight for exoneration while exposing flaws in the criminal justice system.

He’s repped by Universal Attractions.