Fox has given a script commitment plus penalty to Remedy, a medical drama from writer Katie Lovejoy (Dracula), Sheldon Turner and Jennifer Klein’s Vendetta Productions and 20th Century Fox TV, where Vendetta is based.

Written by Lovejoy, Remedy is an aspirational drama about Remedy Shaw, a young female medical professional with a rare neurological condition that allows her to literally feel her patient’s pain. As she enters the impersonal, evidence-based medical system for the first time, she discovers that her unique ability to empathize with patients allows her to do more than cure sickness; it heals people. And in the process, she may even heal herself.

Lovejoy executive produces with Turner and Klein via their Vendetta Prods.

Lovejoy, a Humanitas Prize Student Drama Fellow and a Black List writer, has penned two broadcast projects that have gone to pilot in the past couple of years, the 2016 Miranda’s Rights at NBC and 2018 Dead Inside at the CW. In features, she adapted the bestselling book series The Selection for Warner Brothers; wrote the original feature In Sight for Universal with Joseph Gordon-Levitt attached to star; and just wrapped another book adaptation of The Season for Warner Bros. Lovejoy is repped by CAA and Myman Greenspan.

Through their previous 20th TV deal, Turner and Klein developed drama Controversy, which went to pilot at Fox last year. Vendetta Prods has been developing American Sucker, a drama series adaptation of Walter Kirn’s autobiographical book Blood Will Out. The company, whose TV credits also include the ABC drama pilot The Advocate, is repped by CAA.

Fox has medical drama series The Resident, which just received a Back 9 order, bringing its sophomore season to a full-season 22 episodes.