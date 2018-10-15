An Idiot Abroad and Sick of It producer Me+You Productions is to make an aggressive push into the U.S. after striking an exclusive representation deal with William Morris Endeavor Entertainment (WME).

Under the two-year deal, WME will represent Me+You’s drama and comedy properties in North America. The British company, which was established by Richard Yee and Krishnendu Majumdar, was previously represented by CAA in the U.S., but largely for its non-scripted titles.

Me+You recently produced Sky One comedy drama Sick of It, created and written by Karl Pilkington and Yee. The six-part series is being launched at Mipcom by BBC Studios. Similarly, Sky Vision will be selling Me+You’s three-part as-yet-untitled anthology series that was announced last week for Channel 4. The series, which is written by The Escape’s Dominic Savage, stars Crazy Rich Asian’s Gemma Chan, Minority Report’s Samantha Morton and Line of Duty star Vicky McClure.

The indie previously had success with Pilkington-fronted formats An Idiot Abroad and The Moaning of Life as well as David Hasselhoff-fronted Hoff The Record.