Coming off a motor full of critical acclaim and strong ratings, there was little doubt Mayans M.C. would be revving up for second season, and today FX made it official. With the Sons Of Anarchy spinoff of sorts created by Kurt Sutter and Elgin James airing its fifth episode tomorrow, the now Disney-owned cabler gave the green light to more Mayans next year.

“Mayans M.C. is performing fantastically, proving to be a breakout first season,” said Nick Grad, co-presidents of Original Programming at FX Networks and FX Productions said Monday in announcing the renewal. “The series premiered as the highest rated cable series this year and continues to sustain a committed fan base, reflecting the talent and drive of creators Kurt Sutter and Elgin James. We couldn’t be more excited to take this ride to a second season.”

No word exactly when the series from Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions would be back in 2019, or how many episodes Season 2 of the Latino biker series might be. However, I hear a fall launch looks to be in the cards for the second cycle, with 10 episodes like the September 4-debuting Season 1.

Wrapping up its first season in November, Mayans M.C. stars JD Pardo, Clayton Cardenas, Edward James Olmos, Sarah Bolger, Michael Irby, Carla Baratta, Antonio Jaramillo, Raoul Max Trujillo, Richard Cabral and Danny Pino, with Emilio Rivera recurring.

Ride or die.