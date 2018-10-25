EXCLUSIVE: New Regency has acquired the feature film rights to Norman Partridge’s award-winning horror novel Dark Harvest, with Michael Gilio set to write the project. Matt Tolmach, who has recently produced such hits as Venom and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (which together have made north of $1.4 billion worldwide), is set to produce Dark Harvest alongside David Manpearl.

Originally published in 2007 by Tor Books, Dark Harvest is set on Halloween in 1963 in a small Midwestern town where teenage boys eagerly square off with the butcher knife wielding October Boy, aka Ol’ Hacksaw Face aka Sawtooth Jack. Both the hunter and the hunted, the October Boy is the prize in an annual rite of life and death. One teen, Pete McCormick, knows that killing the October Boy is his one chance to escape a dead-end future in the one-horse town. But before the night is over, Pete will look into the saw-toothed face of horror – and discover the terrifying true secret of the October Boy. The book won the Bram Stoker Award and was named one of the 100 Best Novels of 2006 by Publishers Weekly. Partridge is a two-time Stoker Award winner, and throughout his career has published three short story collections, several comics, and five novels.

Tolmach, together with Avi Arad and Amy Pascal, produced Venom which scored the best opening ever for an October release with $80.2M. In addition, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle was a huge 2017-2018 crossover hit for Sony, reinvigorating the 1995 film franchise. Tolmach also executive produced with Frank Marshall the Emmy-nominated documentary What Haunts Us directed by Paige Goldberg Tolmach. He is also currently producing the upcoming films Jumanji 2 and Morbius, and serves as an EP on the hit Hulu series Future Man. Manpearl’s credits include 21 & Over as an EP and a co-producer on Stay Alive.

Gilio is currently adapting Dungeons & Dragons for Hasbro and Paramount which Chris McKay will direct.

Partridge and Gilio are repped by UTA. Gilio is also repped by Management 360 and Ziffren Brittenham.