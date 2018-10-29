There’s usually a lot of similarity in the perspectives of The Drudge Report proprietor and the Rupert Murdoch owned Fox News Channel, but they seem to have hit a crossroads of difference today after the worst concentrated case of anti-semitism in American history.

Matt Drudge took the cable newser to the online woodshed on Monday over the apparently “bizarre” response on FNC’s Outnumbered to the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting massacre on October 27. In a trio of rare tweets from his personal feed, Drudge tore into FNC after the murder of 11 congregants in the Pennsylvania house of worship:

Is it really funny? pic.twitter.com/nq8xnT2YDe — MATT DRUDGE (@DRUDGE) October 29, 2018

A segment on Fox News this morning where hosts laughed and joked their way through a discussion on political impact of terror was bizarre. Not even 48 hours since blood flowed at synagogue? Check your soul in the makeup chair! — MATT DRUDGE (@DRUDGE) October 29, 2018

Whoa pal, don’t rush to judgement, FNC says of the segment in question.

“Kennedy made an unrelated quip at the end of the segment which was focused on unity – there was absolutely no joking or laughing about the events of this weekend and a screen grab of her smiling is hardly indicative of the entire segment,” a Fox News spokesperson said on Monday in a reply to the rare rebuke from the online media kingpin. “The lower third should not have been up for the duration of this segment as it was not fully reflective of what the panelists were discussing.”

Matt Drudge did not respond to request from Deadline on FNC’s statement.

However, the declaration by Drudge earlier today found fellow mediaheads and Hollywood showrunners supportively retweeting the comments by creator and editor of the influential news aggregator. One commentator said “welcome to the resistance,” while ex-Bones boss Hart Hanson went for brevity:

Here’s the entire Harris Faulkner and Melissa Francis fronted segment from this weekend, watch for yourself:

Apprehended by law enforcement on Saturday after surrendering, suspect Robert Bowers was in court today in Pittsburgh facing 29 criminal charges for the shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue. The hate crime of obstructing the free exercise of religious beliefs was among the charges. If found guilty, Bowers could face the death penalty for the slaughter.