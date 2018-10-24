For those family Thanksgiving gatherings that tend go south, here’s a new recipe: Let Gordon Ramsay do the yelling this year. Fox has set aMasterChef Junior: Celebrity Showdown special to air at 8 PM ET/PT on turkey day, right after its football game. Guests will include primetime stars and a couple of NFL Hall of Famers/reality competition winners.

Ramsay and chef Aarón Sánchez will keep watch as celebrities, their kids and some fan-favorite alumni show off their culinary skills in multiple challenges. Guests will include Terrence Howard, Eric Stonestreet, Alyson Hannigan, Lil Ren Howery and football legends Jerry Rice and Emmitt Smith, both alums of Dancing with the Stars.

Fox

The two-hour special features three unique battles, putting each celebrity competitor to the test- with more than bragging rights at stake: Each winner with receive $25,000 for his or her charity of choice. Contestants also will face their challenges with a sous chef by their sides, whether it be one of their own children or former MasterChef Junior contestants.

Amid the battles, Ramsay will chat Martha Stewart to swap holiday-themed recipes.

MasterChef Junior is produced by Endemol Shine North America and One Potato Two Potato. Natalka Znak, Elisabeth Murdoch, Georgie Hurford-Jones, Ramsay, Danny Schrader, Patricia Llewellyn and Ben Adler serve as executive producers.