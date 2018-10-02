EXCLUSIVE: Mary Shelley and Albert Nobbs producer Parallel Films has picked up rights to spy thriller spec You Are Leaving The American Sector by Jared Cowie, whose 2014 Blacklist script Bismarck is set up at Universal with Temple Hill producing.

The spec centers on a young CIA officer stationed in West Berlin in the early 1980s who uncovers a classified military operation that threatens to tip the world into a nuclear war. The idea is based on the controversial 1983 NATO military exercise codenamed Able Archer ’83 which saw Western powers simulate a period of conflict escalation. It has been described by some historians as among the closest times the world has come to nuclear conflict since the Cuban Missile Crisis.

Parallel chief Alan Moloney will produce. Jon Kanak, who manages Cowie, will serve as executive producer. Parallel’s development slate includes Marlowe by William Monaghan and The Escapist by Sean O’Keefe.

Moloney most recently produced Toronto 2017 biopic Mary Shelley, starring Elle Fanning. He was executive producer on box office hit Brooklyn and Steven Soderbergh’s Haywire. Parallel is also known for producing Cillian Murphy starrer The Delinquent Season and Jamie Dornan war film The Siege Of Jadotville as well as ITV series Kingdom and Keira Knightley mini Neverland.

Kanak’s clients have recently set up projects at Paramount and Hindsight Media. Cowie is additionally repped by UTA and McKuin Frankel Whitehead.