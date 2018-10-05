At New York Comic Con a new cast member was announced for the second season of Marvel’s Runaways: Topher, a fan-favorite character known for his crafty, streetwise persona, will be portrayed by Jan Luis Castellanos.

The actor shared a quote through Marvel: “I’m super grateful to be joining the Marvel/Hulu Runaways family. It has been a dream come true. Topher is a tough and complicated kid, and it was very exciting to bring him to life.”

Topher is a survivor with a dark secret in the comics — he’s a vampire not to be trusted — but the character may be taken in a different direction on the acclaimed Hulu series, which many fans regard as one of the most satisfying of the many Marvel-based shows currently underway.

Castellanos is a native of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, but raised in New Jersey since age 8. A newcomer to acting his previous work has been in commercials and campaigns with credits including Adidas, Abercrombie & Fitch and Coppertone.

The 13-episode second season of Marvel’s Runaways will be released on Dec. 21. The returning cast includes Rhenzy Feliz, Lyrica Okano, Virginia Gardner, Ariela Barer, Gregg Sulkin, Allegra Acosta, Angel Parker, Ryan Sans, Annie Wersching, Kip Pardue, Ever Carradine, James Marsters, Brigid Brannagh, Kevin Weisman, Brittany Ishibashi and James Yaegashi.