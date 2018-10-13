A Marvel comics writer for the Star Wars comic books and extended universe has been fired, allegedly because of “uncivil” tweets.
Chuck Wendig said via Twitter that he was let go after posting a number of explicit tweets attacking Republicans and the GOP over the confirmation of Associate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
Wendig claimed in his tweets that “It was too much politics, too much vulgarity, too much negativity on my part.” He later blamed Comicsgate, a campaign by artist Ethan Van Sciver to allegedly stop so-called social justice warriors from injecting liberal activism into stories. Critics of the movement have called it harassment.
Marvel has confirmed in published reports that Wendig is no longer with the company, but declined to state the reason.